Drumlish band Brave Giant to perform in New York as part of Longfordians in New York weekend

There’s nobody in Longford who doesn’t appreciate the work that St Christopher’s Services do and the lads of Brave Giant are the first to point that out when it comes down to it.

Ross McNerney, Podge Gill, Emmett Collum and Mark Prunty have always received support from the staff and service users at St Christopher’s, so when they were asked to do the organisation a solid and perform a gig in New York, they said yes without hesitation.

“We got the call last year from Martin Mulleady. He rang Podge to see if we would do it,” Ross McNerney told the Longford Leader last week.

“There’s no one in Longford that doesn’t appreciate St Christopher’s and the work they do.

“And they’ve supported us from day one. Even when we launched our debut album in the Backstage Theatre, a load of the staff and students were in the crowd and loads of them came to see us at the Marquee in Drumlish too.

“So when the name St Christopher’s was mentioned, it was a no brainer. We see it as a way of giving back to the people who have supported us for so long,” he said.

Brave Giant released their debut album, White Pink + Blue in October with an intimate gig at the Backstage Theatre giving the people of Longford the opportunity to hear it live first.

That was followed by an Irish tour which ended with their biggest headline show to date in the Olympia Theatre.

This will be the band’s second time to perform in New York but their first time since releasing their debut album, so they’re really looking forward to it.

“We were in New York once as a band,” Ross explained.

“There’s a huge Irish contingent in New York but there’s also a huge Longford contingent over there and it will be great to celebrate Longford out there.

“We can’t wait. We have loads of friends out there too, so it will be great to see them and for them to come and see us play.”

And they’re planning to make a little holiday out of it, staying in New York to enjoy the whole weekend of Longford festivities and to see the St Patrick’s Day parade on Tuesday, March 17.

“The gig is on the Saturday (March 14), so we’ll fly over on the Friday and then we’ll cross our ‘t’s and dot our ‘i’s on the Saturday morning, with sound and stuff for the gig. Then we’ll fly home a day or two after St Patrick’s Day. Being there on Paddy’s Day will be great,” said Ross.

The gig itself will take place in The Chelsea Bell, a pub on 8th Avenue in New York.

The pub is owned by Ballinalee man, Brendan Donoghue, who was eager to offer his support to St Christopher’s Services.

Tickets are currently available via Brave Giant’s Instagram page and the Chelsea Bell website, for anyone who is planning a trip to New York on St Patrick’s Day.

“It should be a great night. We can’t wait,” Ross explained.

The band has a number of singles as well as their own debut album, which has received incredible feedback since its launch.

And, with such a wide audience expected to attend the New York gig, they’ll most likely perform a few of the firm favourites, as well as some of their new stuff.

“We’ll play some of our old stuff and some of our new album. We haven’t been to New York in two years so they haven’t seen us play some of the older stuff,” said Ross.

“But an event like this doesn’t just happen. There are a lot of people behind it.

“We’d like to thank anyone who made this possible - in particular Martin Mulleady who initially contacted us and Niall Mulleady.

“And we’d like to thank Brian and Michael Ganly who have put sponsorship towards getting us over there and the sound for us.”

The gig kicks off from 8pm on Saturday, March 14, with Brave Giant taking to the stage in aid of St Christopher’s Services.

The band will play until approximately 11.30pm and will be followed by DJ Shaz who will entertain the crowds from 11.30pm until late.

Admission is $50, which includes two drinks and food. All proceeds will be donated directly to St Christopher’s. There will also be a major raffle on the night, with great prizes up for grabs.

Anyone thinking of heading to New York can purchase tickets via www.thechelseabell.com or see the link on Brave Giant’s Instagram profile.

