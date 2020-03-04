Longford's Laura Thompson answers your questions: Coronavirus and leg ulcers

Hi everyone, a big thank you for all your questions. I have chosen two that I think are quite relevant at the moment but please continue to send them in. I promise to do my best to get through them all. I have had so many questions regarding the coronavirus so I hope this will help.

Dear Laura, I am 70 years of age and since Christmas I am constantly getting chest infections. I have been on numerous antibiotics and steroids. I am so worried about this coronavirus as they say it affects people with lung conditions. What can I do to lessen my chances of getting it ? Many thanks Sheila

Hi Sheila, thanks for your question. Firstly, try not to panic; the World Health Organisation has issued a statement saying that if you have not travelled from one of the areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell then your chances of getting it are currently low.

The virus is spread via droplets, when a person sneezes or coughs. These droplets can land on surfaces and then be picked up on the hands of others and spread further.

There are a few simple precautions that you can take; the first and most important is hand hygiene. Make sure to wash your hands regularly with soap, particularly after handling money, using public transport or public toilets.

A hand sanitiser is useful to have in case you are not around any washing facilities. Avoid touching your mouth and eyes with unwashed hands.

Be careful in busy places such as churches and public areas about touching things.

Carry disposable tissues with you, cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and bin the tissue or burn it.

Keep your surfaces in your house clean and especially if you are working in an office environment with others. Keep your house well ventilated.

On a personal basis, I would recommend that you take a good probiotic, which will help to boost your immune system after the antibiotics, remember 80% of our immune system is in our gut.

Also, take a good vitamin D supplement. This is very useful for people like yourself who have been on steroids. Vitamin D is a natural anti-viral and strengthens the immune system.

Likewise, take 1000mg of Vitamin C. This is a great defence against colds and flu.

Finally, get plenty of rest and eat a good diet full of fresh vegetables and fruits. I do hope this will help.

Regards,

Laura

Hi Laura, my mother has a leg ulcer that is very slow to heal. She is in good health otherwise but this is really getting her down. Is there anything that you can suggest that might help? Breda

Hi Breda, leg ulcers can be extremely painful and are difficult to treat.

I have found that using a cream called Manuka Wound Care is fantastic for healing all sorts of cuts and infections. It is exactly the same as the Manuka Honey that you might use on your toast or cereal but is in a sterile tube suitable for wounds.

In fact, I have seen it used by the Super vet Noel Fitzpatrick in treating serious infections in animals with fantastic results. It has amazing properties when used both topically and internally.

When you are buying it, be sure to buy one that is graded - that means it will have a rating from 5+ to 50+ - the higher the better.

It is much more expensive than your average honey but for serious infections it is worth the money.

You can also use it for coughs and colds and can be very beneficial for treating gastric infections also. If your mother is having her leg dressed by the nurse, be sure to ask her to use the cream with each change of the bandage. I hope this will help.

Laura

