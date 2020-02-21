Longford's Laura Thompson on picky eaters and stubborn coughs

Thank you for continuing to send in your health questions. I'll do my best to get to them all over the coming weeks. This week I have received some interesting questions regarding a toddler who is a picky eater and a cough that simply won’t go away.

You can read my advice below and if you have any questions you’d like me to answer, feel free to email me on hlop@live.ie.

Dear Laura, I have a very finicky two-year-old who refuses to eat most foods. He was a great little eater until recently and I am really worried that he is lacking in vitamins. Can you suggest a good tonic? Denise

Hi Denise, don’t worry, you are not alone. Many children go off their food around this age mainly because their growth rate slows down slightly at this time. Often they are just asserting their independence.

Another factor can be that they are getting too many sugary drinks and snacks, which will lessen their appetites.

Here are a few useful tips:

*Cut down on the treats

*Keep putting a variety of vegetables and fruits on their plates

*Make portion sizes small and as attractive as possible

*Sometimes having other children (with good appetites) at the table will encourage them to eat more.

Read also: Longford's Laura Thompson on tiredness, food allergies and colds & flu

Finally, don’t panic it is generally a phase that will pass.

As for a tonic, I like one called Kindervital as it is made from natural ingredients and helps to stimulate appetite.

Also, make sure they are getting enough Vitamin D. Hope this helps.

Laura

Hi Laura, I have had a cough for a couple of months now and have taken both antibiotics and a steroid but still have an irritating dry cough can you please help me? Longford reader.

Hi Longford reader. Sorry to hear that, yes it’s something I have been asked a lot this winter. Antibiotics seem to be losing their affect on this particular strain of bacteria.

I would recommend trying an old fashioned remedy called Ivy and Thyme by A Vogel. It is great for chesty coughs as well as dry ones.

Also, try taking a spoonful of good quality Manuka Honey (at least 10+ in strength). You can take it neat or add a little bit of hot water - not boiling.

Avoid dairy products for a little while to reduce mucus and drink lots of warm soothing drinks such as fennel, liquorice or chamomile.

Try and practice deep breathing. Sometimes we don’t inflate are lungs and shallow breathe, limiting the flow of oxygen.

Deep breathing also helps to keep our bodies more alkaline which is vital for good health.

Finally, be sure to get adequate sleep as that will improve your immune system. Get well soon.

Laura

Read also: Longford's Laura Thompson on how to effectively detox your body