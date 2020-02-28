Longford's Laura Thompson answers your questions on restless legs and mouth ulcers

Thank you for continuing to send in your health questions. I'll do my best to get to them all over the coming weeks. This week I have received some interesting questions regarding restless legs and mouth ulcers.

You can read my advice below and if you have any questions you’d like me to answer, feel free to email me on hlop@live.ie.

Dear Laura, what would you recommend for restless legs? I am a 45-year-old woman and am killed with the lack of sleep. Joan

Dear Joan, thanks for your question. Restless leg syndrome can be very distressing and is more common in women than in men.

There are several causes. The first thing to do is to make sure that you are not lacking in iron. Iron deficiency will affect you in many ways, causing a number of issues such as fatigue. But it can be a major factor in restless legs.

Another cause can be a magnesium deficiency. I would suggest taking 400mg of either Magnesium Citrate or Magnesium Biglycinate. Magnesium is a really important mineral for every organ in the body. Our hearts and kidneys need it as do our teeth and bones.

It helps the absorption of calcium as well as other nutrients. Sometimes we can have too much calcium and not enough magnesium in our cells. This can irritate delicate nerve cells of the brain. Cells that are irritated by calcium fire electrical impulses repeatedly hence the twitching and spasms.

Some people find that Magnesium helps to improve their sleep and take it at night time; others find the opposite effect and take it in the morning.

Find what suits you best and remember to check with your doctor if you have any health conditions.

Lastly, another cause is dehydration, so make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Hope this helps,

Laura

Hi Laura, I hope you can help me. I am suffering from mouth ulcers. They are so very painful and as soon as I manage to get rid of them they come back again. Could it be a food allergy? Lanesboro Reader

Dear Reader, there is no definite cause behind mouth ulcers but certain factors and triggers are known, for example, trauma to the mouth from hard brushing or accidental biting.

Acidic foods like strawberries, citrus fruits and tomatoes can be a factor. A food intolerance test may be a good idea.

Avoid using toothpastes that contain Sodium Lauryl Sulphate.

Also you need to look at your gut bacteria: bad bacteria in the gut can be a major cause. Try taking a good probiotic. There are some that are in liquid form that can be flushed around the mouth before swallowing.

Take a zinc supplement (15mg daily), Vitamin B12, and make sure you are not deficient in iron.

Finally if you have a mouth ulcer for a long time, always have it checked out with your doctor.

Regards,

Laura

