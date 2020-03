Gardaí in Longford are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred last night, March 1, 2020 at approximately 10.30pm.

The incident occurred at a residence near the Athlone Road. The fire caused minor damage to the side of the building. No injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

Second house petrol bombed in Longford estate as RTÉ Crimecall appeal went to air