RTÉ seek daters brave enough to go ‘Pulling with my Parents’

Pulling with my Parents will soon be back on RTÉ2, and RTÉ are looking for men and women from all over Ireland, who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a go.

What is the magic solution? Hand over the reins to mam and dad! Parents of misguided millennials will roll up their sleeves to give their babies’ dating profiles an old fashioned overhaul. Say goodbye to saucy selfies and hello to a family snap from your sister’s wedding!

As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date.

If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC – then email: dating@alleycats.tv

