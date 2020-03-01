‘Change is what we voted for; change is what we want’

While it was all good humour and excitement inside the gates of Leinster House last Thursday morning, it was a different story altogether on the outside, writes Jessica Thompson.

“A few of us have gathered here outside the Dáil today. We’re all here for one thing - change. Change is what we voted for and change is what we want,” said Longford woman, Hazel Robinson, who was among those shouting for change ahead of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil.

Hazel was with her 17-year-old daughter, Gypsy, who suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and who, despite not having a vote in this country yet, had no problem stepping up and using her voice to shout for change.

“When she was born I was told she could live anything between two and 30 years old. I've watched her fight for her life, in the most horrific way, more times then I'd like to count,” said Ms Robinson.

The pair were part of a large crowd protesting “the sheer audacity” of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to refuse “point blank” to speak with Sinn Féin about government formation.

“By refusing talking to Sinn Féin, they have literally snubbed 500,000 people who gave their number one vote for change,” said Ms Robinson.

“So we’re here to advocate for change and to demand that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael get down off their pedestal and talk to every representative inside there.

“Because this is not what you call a just and fair system. It’s unjust and unfair, but they show that that doesn’t matter to them. And it doesn’t matter about our votes.

“It’s time for change. This is what we voted for. This is what we want. We’ll see what way the next few weeks go, but this is what we voted for. We voted for change. We want change. We’re going to get change. Because we’ll be on the streets demanding it.”

