Almost €6m allocated to fix up roads in Ballymahon MD

Members of Ballymahon Municipal District have welcomed the schedule of Municipal District Works 2020 which will see maintenance, restorations and improvements to regional, local and national roads in the area in the coming year.

Close to €6 million has been allocated to the roads in the area via a variety of grants, including almost €2 millon from TII, which will be set aside for traffic management (€600,000) and street pavement strengthening (€865,000) on the N55 in Ballymahon, and N63 Lanesboro pavement works (€500,000).

A Restoration Improvement Grant of €275,724 will be allocated to regional roads in the area, including Terlicken to Corlea, Colehill to Ratharney and Brickeen to Derryaghan, while €1,256,742 will be used to improve and restore a total of 19 local roads in the municipal district.

Regional roads such as Corlea to Derraghan, Kenagh church to Brickeens and Brickeens to Kenagh will benefit from a total of €77,467.25 in Restoration Maintenance Grants, which will include surface dressing.

There is also a Restoration Maintenance Grant of €194,625, which will allow the council to give adequate attention to seven of the area’s local roads.

The Ballymahon to Terlicken road will see surface dressing works worth €30,291, thanks to a supplementary restoration maintenance grant, while five local roads will enjoy the benefits of €138,065.50 in similar grants.

Discretionary grants have been allocated for patching and repair, drainage, verge trimming and culverts road markings to the total of €368,594 on local roads and €80,868 on regional roads.

Low cost safety schemes will see €30,000 allocated to the road at Ballymahon Primary School, €20,000 for the Lissanisky Junction with the R392, €20,000 for Ballycloghan village, €10,000 for the laneway from Abbeyshrule to Scally’s Bridge, and €20,000 for Derryoghill to the bridge road.

Bridges at Derryshanoge, Derryaghan and Foygh Bridge, Ballymahon will also benefit from low cost safety schemes to the tune of €12,000 and €90,000 respectively.

Specific improvement grants were also welcomed, with €150,000 allocated to the realignment of the road between Newcastle Woods to Forgny RC Church, €750,000 for improvements to Ballymahon Main Street, €10,000 for the improvement of the Abbeyshrule Road junction, €200,000 for improvement works between Ballymahon and Center Parcs, and €40,000 for Newcastle Bridge improvement works.

Finally, two local roads in the area will benefit from drainage grants, with Derraghan to be allocated €40,000 and Shrule Road to receive €70,000.

