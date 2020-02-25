North Longford councillors given update on Drumlish roads

At the recent meeting of Granard municipal district an update was sought on the scheduled works for the Cloone road into Drumlish.

Cllr Brady posed the question to David Coppinger, Longford County Council, on whether the Cloone road was included on the programme for 2020.

Mr Coppinger replied: “No, it is not because of the way it fell, with priority given to other roads.

“But there is still a possibility that it could be done if another road is taken out. The one we were thinking about is the Derawley road.”

Cllr Brady asked: “If we took out the Derawley road, could we finish the Cloone road then this year?”

To which he was told yes, before agreeing to ‘leave it with’ planners involved to decide which to do first.

Mr Coppinger said: “We can swap them or leave it as it is. We will look at the condition of them and come back to you.

“There is the option to swap them, but only one of them can get done this year, bar more funding comes.”

When on the topic of roads in Drumlish, Cllr Brady also queried whether the Mohill road into the village was due for ‘blacktopping’ this year.

Mr Coppinger confirmed that it was on this year’s programme.

“It is on this year’s programme. Over the past two years we have done two portions of it, now we are continuing on out as far as the speed limit.”

Cllr Brady then asked if anything would be done with footpaths on said section of the road while the roadworks were being completed.

“Are we doing anything with footpaths there?

“It would look ridiculous if we are doing something with a road and not footpaths,” he added.

Mr Coppinger replied: “We will look at that. We are going to look at the possibility of doing some footpaths around there.

“We are looking at it, because we have funding available to do that if we have to.

“At the very minimum we would replace the damaged curbs and perhaps then do footpaths as a separate job.

“But we do intend to try and do the footpaths at some stage soon.”