Farcical scenes as last gasp snag averts Connellan co-option onto Longford County Council

The expected co-option of Michael Connellan onto Longford County Council will not go ahead after a last minute snag emerged at a meeting of the local authority this evening.

The local solicitor had been expected to take over the seat formally occupied by Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty following his election to the Dail earlier this month.

Mr Connellan was chosen to fill the role by party bosses after an interview selection process was held by party bosses last week.

That process had also involved fellow candidate and former local election candidate Uruemu Adejinmi with party headquarters opting for Mr Connellan to fill the void left by Mr Flaherty.

However, after a 30 minute delay to proceedings at Longford County Council headquarters, Fianna Fáil group leader Cllr Seamus Butler said his party would not be putting forward any nomination.

Instead, he asked for the meeting to be adjourned to a later date.

In a comical end to affairs, the Longford businessman invited fellow councillors to purchase tickets which he had in his possession to Duffy's Circus on Saturday week.