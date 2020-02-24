Longford feuding to feature on RTÉ's Crimecall programme tonight

Ongoing concerns linked to a sudden escalation in feuding in Longford town is to take centre stage on RTÉ's Crimecall programme tonight.

Supt Jim Delaney is to appear and issue an appeal for witnesses to two incidents in the Annaly Gardens area of Longford town in recent days.

Also read: Gardaí probe latest Longford feud incident as house is targeted in petrol bomb attack

The first of those saw two gunshots being fired through the front door of a house on February 12 last while just five days later a house was ravaged by fire after a suspected petrol bomb attack.

For more on this, see this week's Longford Leader.

Also read: Investigations ongoing into cause of fire at Ballymahon Library