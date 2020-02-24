Investigations ongoing into cause of fire at Ballymahon Library

Longford County Council has released a statement regarding a fire which took place in a section of Ballymahon Community Library on Saturday evening last.

The fire was brought quickly under control by the local fire service and no damage was caused to the main library building.

"The cause of the fire is currently being investigated and unfortunately the library is now closed until further notice. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and we hope to have the library reopened as soon as possible," read the statement from Longford County Council.

"Our online library services are available at www.longfordlibrary.ie and our customers can also access the library service in any of our other library branches."

