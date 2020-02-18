Longford gardaí appeal for witnesses after five people escape terrifying arson attack through upstairs window

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses to an arson attack that occurred at Annaly Gardens, Longford town in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday, February 17.

At approximately 6.55am on Monday morning the front door of a house at Annaly Gardens, Longford was set alight when all five occupants of the house were sleeping.

All of the occupants managed to escape safely through an upstairs window and no persons were injured.

The fire service managed to put the fire out.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the Annaly Park, Annaly Gardens or the Athlone Road areas of Longford town between 6.30am and 7.30am and that may have witnessed anything unusual or any road users who may have dash cam footage of that area or any information in relation to this attack to contact Longford Garda station on 043 - 3350570, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

