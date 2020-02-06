No leads on Longford foal stabbing as investigation continues

There have so far been no leads on the violent stabbing of a foal in the care of Longford charity Hungry Horse Outside.

Hilary Robinson of HHO referred to the brutal attack as ‘a new low’ two weeks ago when speaking to the Longford Leader.

Gardaí are investigating after the blade of a knife was found lodged in the jugular of the foal, which belonged to 13-year-old Anthony Donohue.

They’re hoping that the blade will have fingerprints that will help gardaí to find out committed the brutal act.

But so far, neither the owner of the horse, nor Hungry Horse Outside have received any updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 0433350570.

