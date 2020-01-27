'Absolutely no feud link' to vicious attack on Longford foal, insists father of 13-year-old owner

The father of a 13-year-old boy who owned the foal, which was brutally stabbed at a yard belonging to Hungry Horse Outside last week, has shot down any speculation that the incident was connected to a feud in Longford town.

Robert Donohue told the Longford Leader this morning that he has been volunteering with the local horse charity for seven years and kept his son's foal in the yard with all of the other horses that are under the local man's care.

Mr Donohue expressed his concerns at media sources reporting garda investigations into a possible feud link, insisting that he is not involved in any of the ongoing feuds in Longford.

The foal, which was less than a year old, belonged to Mr Donohue's son Anthony, who is 13 years old and devastated at the loss of his horse.

"I went to feed the foal (before the attack) with my son and nephew and there were other animals in the stables that they (the attackers) didn't touch," said Mr Donohue.

"I went in the next day to see the foal lying in a pool of his own blood. It was a shock. And the worst thing was my son was with me and he saw it too. He's very upset over it. He's off school today. He's not sleeping. He's traumatised."

Mr Donohue explained that there is "absolutely no feud link to the vicious attack, which he says was "completely unprovoked".

"I've been volunteering with Hungry Horse Outside for seven years, cleaning stables and feeding horses and nursing them back to health," he explained.

"I know there are a number of feuds but I'm not involved in any of them. This was completely unprovoked and there would be no reason for anyone to do this."

The foal was found with a piece of the knife used to brutally stab the animal to death still lodged within its throat.

"We're hoping there'll be fingerprints on the knife and that the guards will find who did this. But there was no reason to do this," said Mr Donohue.

The incident has received national media attention and people across the country have expressed their shock and disgust at the brutality of the act.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have information to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.

More on this story: Longford charity Hungry Horse Outside devastated following vicious stabbing of foal