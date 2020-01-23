Longford charity Hungry Horse Outside devastated following vicious stabbing of foal

Gardaí are currently investigating a vicious stabbing of a foal, which was housed in a yard belonging to local charity Hungry Horse Outside.

"This is horrible stuff. It' really gory. At some point last night, somebody came and stabbed a foal at one of our yards," said Hilary Robinson of HHO.

The foal, which didn't belong to Hungry Horse Outside, but was being housed at one of the HHO yards, was less than a year old when it was violently stabbed in the neck.

Gardaí have been to the scene and forensics have carried out tests.

"They actually found a part of the knife stuck in the pony's jugular," Ms Robinson told the Longford Leader this evening.

"It's a terrible thing to do to an innocent foal. The foal's not a year old.

"It had to be pre-planned. All the gates are locked. Everything is locked, barred and bolted. They had to climb in, go in and literally, physically wrestle the foal to the ground and stab it."

The foal's remains are being brought to Athlone tomorrow morning, where more tests will be carried out. Blood tests gave already been done to determine whether or not the animal was sedated before he was stabbed.

Gardaí and Hungry Horse Outside are unsure as to the motive behind the vicious attack but are carrying out investigations to get to the bottom of what Ms Robinson has called "a new low".