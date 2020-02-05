Longford childcare providers take part in protest today

A large cohort of Longford childcare workers are taking part in a national protest march involving thousands of educators, providers and parents today, Wednesday, February 5.

All community childcare services in Longford are closing, along with the majority of private services, and those that can’t close completely are sending representative staff and parents.

The protest was announced by the Early Years Alliance in early January and plans have been set in motion for today’s protest, which will see thousands from across the country make use of their voices to demand a sustainable solution to the worsening childcare crisis.

Longford Women’s Link is in full support of the national protest, according to Louise Lovett, CEO of LWL and Chairperson of Longford County Childcare Committee.

“With huge support from our parents, our Early Years Education & Afterschool Service, Catkins Nursery is closing for the day to enable all our highly qualified professional childcare staff and management to travel to Dublin and participate in the protest,” said Ms Lovett.

“We congratulate SIPTU and the Early Years Alliance for bringing the sector together to advocate for a transformation to a model of childcare provision which gives our children their best start in life, but which also acknowledges the different roles and needs of childcare professionals, providers and parents, by providing investment that addresses all of these needs equally.”

Louise went on to say that while LWL welcomes the additional investment in the sector over the past number of years, it has not been enough.

“Investment has focused only on quality and affordability and not the additional costs associated with increased legislative compliance, providing a quality service or appropriately remunerating highly qualified committed childcare professionals,” said Ms Lovett.

“There is a pay crisis in the sector with 61% of professionals earning below the notional living wage of €12 per hour. You cannot have consistent high quality without paying for it and you cannot have affordability without significant additional investment.

“I am absolutely delighted with the national response to this campaign and particularly pleased that the majority of Longford services will be represented on the day,” she concluded.

The Longford Women’s Link Bus will be leaving the LWL premises at 9am today, Wednesday, to travel to Dublin and local childcare providers would love some local support to wave the girls off.

