Siptu say FF and FG manifestos will not help mend broken childcare system

SIPTU have said that the promises on childcare contained in the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil election manifestos are not adequate to deal with the worsening crisis in the childcare sector

Darragh O’Connor of SIPTU, said, “FG is proposing a means-tested programme which will have little impact on average and middle-income households.

"These subsidies are even more likely to fuel increases in childcare fees .

“Fianna Fáil proposes to increase the universal childcare subsidy to providers by €60 per week over the next five years. This will have little impact on reducing fees.” he continued.

