Longford teachers to vote on industrial action over pay
Longford members of the ASTI are to be balloted over the unequal pay of teachers who entered the profession since 2010
Longford ASTI members are to to balloted on industrial action over the unequal pay of teachers who entered the profession since 2010.
The ASTI took industrial action, including strike action, over unequal pay in 2016. Since then there has been some improvement in the pay of new entrants to teaching.
However, despite ongoing campaigning by the ASTI and the other teacher unions, unequal pay remains.
