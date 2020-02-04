More than 100,000 guests visit Center Parcs Longford forest since July

Since opening in July 2019, visitor numbers to Longford Forest have exceeded expectations.

More than 100,000 guests have stayed at Center Parcs Longford Forest for a short break, generating an average occupancy of approximately 80%. What’s more, 3,500 (approximately 10%) of guests visiting Center Parcs for the first time have already booked a return stay.

Almost 90% of guests who have visited Longford Forest came from Ireland, suggesting a strong interest among Irish consumers in Center Parcs’ short-stay offering. Reflecting on the incredible visitor numbers recorded by Longford Forest in its first six months, perhaps the arrival of Center Parcs to Ireland has been a deciding factor for many to holiday closer to home.

Center Parcs prides itself on providing excellent customer service to guests and the company has won many awards for its exceptional guest satisfaction ratings in recent years. Longford Forest has proved to be no exception in this respect, with 98% of guests who have provided feedback to Center Parcs about their break at Longford Forest rating their stay as either excellent or good; a further 97% of guests said they were likely to return.

WATCH | First look at the amazing €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort

The resort has also generated strong ratings from guests who chose to review their short break at Longford Forest on Facebook, Google and TripAdvisor. Longford Forest has successfully integrated the unparalleled aspects and activities of its UK resorts with an offering that has been brought to life and delivered by a predominantly local workforce. Guests to Longford Forest are spending more on average on leisure activities and restaurants than at the Center Parcs UK resorts.

Of the 1000+ employees working at Longford Forest, 82% of them come from the surrounding locality and, in a recent staff survey, a further 82% said they enjoyed working at Center Parcs. According to the staff polled, 85% said they were proud to work at Center Parcs.

Over 150 Irish suppliers are working with Center Parcs and contributing produce to its unique offering. Since opening, Center Parcs has demonstrated its commitment to investing in the local economy by spending more than €2million with Irish suppliers.

