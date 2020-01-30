Longford mother wins multi-million euro high court battle for daughter

A seven-year-old girl from Kiltybegs, Longford, has received an interim settlement of €5.8m following a high court ruling.

Ellen O’Kane was allegedly injured during birth at Portiuncula Hospital, Galway, on September 19, 2012, as reported in the Irish Independent, with the case was brought to the High court by the girl’s mother, Mary Brady, who sued the HSE over the care provided at the time of her daughter’s birth.

Legal counsel for the claimant told the courts that Ellen was ‘severely compromised’ because of excessive traction made at instrumental delivery. Ellen then had to be intubated after being delivered by an emergency caesarean section. The courts heard that an MRI scan later confirmed a skull fracture, with the baby suffering a hypoxic ischaemic injury. It was claimed that there was a failure to exercise any proper or adequate care for the safety and wellbeing of Ellen.

Counsel for the claimants claimed that the baby was not delivered in a proper and timely manner, with the Ellen's skull deeply impacted against her mother's hip, though these claims were denied.

The courts then heard that Ellen has suffered seizures and the family now plan to home school her. The settlement was then awarded to the family, which also includes €520,000 for home schooling purposes.

The case will return to the courts in 2035, when Ellen’s future care needs will be assessed.

