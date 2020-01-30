Disabled parking needed at Ballymahon GP surgery, says Cllr Pat O'Toole

More disabled parking spaces are needed in the town of Ballymahon, according to Cllr Pat O’Toole (FF), who put forward a notice of motion at last week’s Ballymahon MD meeting calling on Longford County Council to establish if one could be provided at the Primary Care Centre on Lower Main street.

“There’s no disabled parking spot at that end of town. There’s a charging point there for electric cars. Maybe it could go beside that,” said Cllr O’Toole, addressing his colleagues.

His motion was backed by Cllr Mick Cahill (FF) who said that he has had a number of people coming to him about the issue and that it is important people are provided with a disabled parking spot.

“I think the new town plan will have spaces but it’s vital to get these,” Cllr Paul Ross (FG) agreed.

Executive Engineer PJ Gill agreed to look at the proposal and to schedule works.

