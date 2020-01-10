Ballymahon Cllr Pat O'Toole in Cloncallow Commemorative plaque plea

Longford County Council are to consider installing a commemorative plaque at one of Co Longford's oldest cemeteries.

Cloncallow Cemetery in Ballymahon was restored to its former glory in 2017 thanks to a small band of dedicated volunteers headed by chairperson John Ryan.

Given its association with the Irish Famine in the mid 19th century and the former Ballymahon Workhouse which opened in April 1850, the prospect of erecting a memorial was debated at a recent Municipal District meeting.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Pat O'Toole said he had been in talks with Mr Ryan with a view to airing the issue at Council level.

“The committee have done great work down there and something like this would be very much appreciated,” he said.

Area Engineer Paul Newell said the local authority would examine the request closely and look for funding under the 2020 Special Projects Fund.

