With end of January in sight, here are 7 signs you need to hit the gym

1. The festive fear has (kinda) abated

You've started to show your face around town again. You've forgiven yourself for having takeaway for breakfast, lunch and dinner and for that Netflix binge that left your blinking when you saw daylight for days. You've even forgiven yourself for whatever the hell it was that you said to your old teacher from secondary school in the pub!! So now, it's time to hit the gym.

2. You've allowed yourself to look into the suspiciously empty Celebrations tin...

It's as if the tin is staring at you from the coffee table. You haven't had the courage to move it all January. It knows that there was nobody else in the house when you scoffed your way through it - even the Bounty bars! Finding a few wrappers down the couch at the end of January is the last straw....

3. You have severe Insta anger...

You swipe through Instagram sarcastically congratulating people for climbing mountains, doing their #100daysofwalking and posting videos of their gym workouts. It's time you got on that wagon!!!

4. You genuinely feel a bit down...

This is a serious one. Mental health can take a hit during January for a number of reasons. Physical exercise is one of the best ways to clear your headspace and give your general well-being a boost. Your New Year's Resolutions might be long forgotten in a Baileys Coffee coated haze but there is loads of time to kick-start your exercise regime in January. So stop beating yourself up and just get out there.....

5. You go to great lengths to be lazy...

Are you one step away from training the dog to carry stuff to you from the fridge? Have you considered installing a fridge in the side of the couch? There's still time to make that change!!!

6. Your activewear is in pristine condition...

Remember that lovely runners and leggings you bought after that blogger you like featured it on her stories? Yeah, those ones! If they are still in mint condition with the labels on, it might be time to break them out. Wearing them to the supermarket doesn't count.

7. You are running out of excuses

Between weddings, birthday parties and the parish quiz, you don't have time for the gym. You might start in February when the evenings get longer. Or maybe after the election. Or possibly May, which will leave up plenty of time to get ready for the two weeks in Portugal in August. Obviously starting in August is a total non-runner, you deserve a break after all. Sure maybe you'll start in September when the kids are back at school. Or October, just in time to raid the Trick or Treat box without feeling guilty. November is just too depressing to start anything and sure, then it's December.... lookit, no more excuses...

