'Urgent need for additional funding' for Community Childcare facilities, says Micheál Carrigy

Cllr Micheál Carrigy met with Amanda Mason, Centre Manager, Granard Community Childcare Facility whilst canvassing in Granard town this week.

He stated that "I would like to state that I spoke with Amanda at length this morning with regard Early Years Educators and the urgent need for additional funding that is now required by Community Childcare facilities.

"I would like to state that I fully support their national protest march on February 5th and the need for the development of a funding model that supports affordable and accessible childcare for parents, high quality for children and sustainability for both community and private childcare providers so they can continue the great works that is being done by all these organisations."

