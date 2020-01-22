Meet the Longford /Westmeath General Election Candidate: Micheál Carrigy

Q: What will be the main issues on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: Drugs/anti-social behaviour; waiting lists within the HSE; affordable housing.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the Dáil?

A: Increased resources for the Gardaí to tackle drugs/anti-social behaviour. Continued investment into tourism to help boost the local economy. Extend incentives for affordable housing to Longford/Westmeath. Increased investment into our HSE services. Additional financial supports for the agricultural sector. Continued renewal and regeneration of towns and villages. Continued investment in infrastructure, services and facilities to help provide jobs and a good quality of life.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: Longford needs a TD with substance, experience and ability. I’m the only candidate in Longford to possess these qualities. With 30 years involvement in community work and 10 years representing constituents on Longford County Council, I have the most experience and the best track record of any of the Longford candidates. I know the challenges facing Longford. I have successfully delivered on numerous investments into the county supported by Fine Gael in government. These include the Natural Gas Line, Edgeworthstown Digital Hub, Norman Heritage Village in Granard and the development of our Greenways throughout the county. Longford has huge potential and I am asking the people to support me in achieving that potential and to continue the work I have started.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, what would it be?

A: The immediate implementation of Sláintecare Action Plan to reform the health service and to continue the work done by Fine Gael in reversing the cuts made by Fianna Fáíl when they were last in Government.



Q: Who will top the poll?

A: The people of Longford/Westmeath will decide. Vote Number 1 Micheál Carrigy!

