Longford man with sweet tooth on €100 theft charge

A Longford man who allegedly stole €100 worth of sweets from a local grocery giant has been warned of the potential ramifications open to him if he commits any further offences while on bail.

Mark Kelly (33), 3 Garvey’s Yard, Longford was before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with the theft of the items from Aldi, Athlone Road, Longford on December 1 2019.

Having pleaded guilty to the alleged offence, defence solicitor Trish Cronin said Mr Kelly was currently jobless and living in emergency accommodation at St Martha’s Hospital on the outskirts of Longford town.

Ms Cronin said Mr Kelly had “other matters” which were due before the courts on February 28 and asked for the theft charge to also be pencilled in on that date.

In acceding to that request, Judge Hughes cautioned Mr Kelly to steer clear of any further trouble in the interim.

“If he commits a further offence while on bail he will be in serious difficulty,” said Judge Hughes.