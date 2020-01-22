Meet the Longford /Westmeath General Election Candidate: Joe Flaherty

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: Health, housing, education, farming, crime, broadband and the challenges to life in rural Ireland feature prominently. However they all feed into an overwhelming desire to elect a TD for Co Longford. People realise that the absence of a TD for the past four years has been detrimental and that we have missed out on crucial investment and infrastructural opportunities. We need to regain a voice for Co Longford in government and that's the first step to addressing all those front line issues at local level.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dáil?

A: We have evolved into a low income community and the only way to address this is through securing 300 plus high paying jobs in the pharma or healthcare sectors. We simply don't have the disposable income to sustain a progressive provincial town but increased disposable income will quickly fuel the local economy.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I'm passionate about Longford and determined to address the inequalities that have emerged over the past decade. I grew up in a vibrant and thriving Co Longford and want the same for my children and future generations. I can best effect that change for the better from Dáil Eireann.

Q: If you had the power to do one big thing, what would it be?

A: I said it earlier – jobs, jobs, jobs. And in tandem with that, tackling crime - ensuring that people feel safe and secure in their homes and in our towns and villages.

Q: Who will top the poll?

A: I would not be presumptuous enough to hazard a guess. I am focused absolutely on my campaign and securing a place for Longford in Dáil Eireann. I believe absolutely in the people of Longford and know that they will vote for the best candidates.

