Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will visit Longford and Lanesboro today #GE2020

A week since the general election was called, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will be in Longford this morning, Tuesday, January 21, and he will be on the canvas trail with local #GE2020 party candidate Cllr Joe Flaherty.

Mr Martin will be at Cllr Flaherty's office at Market Square at approximately 10am and he is scheduled to visit Meán Scoil Mhuire at 10.30am before embarking on a canvas of Ballymahon Street, Main Street and Longford Centre.



Mr Martin is due to visit Lanesboro at 1.30pm before departing for Athlone.

