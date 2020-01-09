Two men detained in Carrick-on-Shannon in connection with attempted Mohill robbery

Two men one aged in their 30s and the other aged in his 20s, detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station in connection with incidents at Mohill County Leitrim where a Garda patrol car was rammed, have been released from custody.



Both men were released without charge at 9.25am today, January 9 and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A juvenile male (late teens) remains in Garda custody. Meanwhile, a fourth man who was involved in the road traffic collision on the Mohill to Drumlish Road remains in hospital.

Gardaí continue to seek a fifth individual in connection with this matter and are appealing to the public for information.

