Two men detained in Carrick-on-Shannon in connection with attempted Mohill robbery
Gardai at Baxter's Centra Mohill
Two men one aged in their 30s and the other aged in his 20s, detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station in connection with incidents at Mohill County Leitrim where a Garda patrol car was rammed, have been released from custody.
Both men were released without charge at 9.25am today, January 9 and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A juvenile male (late teens) remains in Garda custody. Meanwhile, a fourth man who was involved in the road traffic collision on the Mohill to Drumlish Road remains in hospital.
Gardaí continue to seek a fifth individual in connection with this matter and are appealing to the public for information.
Gardaí on manhunt after 'incident' in Leitrim town
Garda car rammed after attempted robbery at Baxter's Centra, Mohill
