Gardaí on manhunt after 'incident' in Leitrim town

Gardaí and Emergency Services were this morning, Wednesday, January 08, dealing with an incident in the Mohill area of Co Leitrim.

According to reports, the incident was the attempted robbery of a local business in the town and local Gardaí are currently searching for a number of males, in connection with the above incident. The men are believed to have absconded from a vehicle involved. A garda helicopter was also used in the search for the men in question.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public that may have seen unfamiliar males acting suspicious in or around the Mohill area this morning to contact them at Mohill Garda Station on +353719631002 or Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on +353719631002.