Man arrested in relation to spate of ATM thefts

Gardaí attached to Monaghan Garda Station, supported by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), investigating Thefts of ATM machines in the Garda Northwest and Eastern Regions, Monday, January 06, arrested a male in his late twenties in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan for an offence contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The male has an address in Northern Ireland and is currently detained at Monaghan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

On Tuesday, 7th January 2020, as part of Joint Agency Task Force co-ordination, the PSNI in support of An Garda Síochána have carried out a search in the Crossmaglen area, Co. Armagh.

