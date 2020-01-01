MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for information to find teenage girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Janelle Quinn, 17 years, who is missing from the Mullahoran area of Co Cavan area since Sunday, December 29, 2019.

She is described as being approximately 5'4", with long dark brown and green eyes.



When last seen she was wearing a black North Face tracksuit.



Janelle is known to frequent Mullingar, Athlone, Longford and Dublin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí at Cavan on 049-4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.