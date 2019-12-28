Criminal Assets Bureau have 25 targets in Longford Roscommon on their radar
Members of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) were frequent visitors to Longford during 2019 as the multi-agency bureau targeted local organised crime gangs and their ill gotten gains.
Figures published in today’s Irish Independent indicate that there are currently twenty-five targets in the Longford Roscommon garda division under investigation and on CAB’s radar.
In neighbouring garda divisions there are 46 targets in Cavan-Monaghan, 16 in Westmeath and 15 in Sligo-Leitrim.
As CAB targets counties nationwide, the Independent reports that this has resulted in a 40pc increase in targets.
The total number of targets jumped from 973 in 2018 to 1,352 this year. 45% of the targets are in Dublin, with 101 in Limerick city and county.
