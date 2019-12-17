Cross agency gardaí and CAB raids is 'massive' boost to public morale, says JPC chair Seamus Butler

“Massive” and “a breath of fresh air” was how last month's joint Garda and Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) operation have been described.

More than €200,000 of assets and the suspected proceeds of crime were seized by officers from both organisations in a concerted move to dismantle the modus operandi of a Longford based drug dealing gang.

Chairperson of Longford County Council's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) Cllr Seamus Butler, said there was no denying the importance of the seizures.

“It was massive,” he candidly put it.

“I don't think anything has raised the morale of the people of Co Longford more than to see that (operation) action happen.”

The Fianna Fáíl local politician said he was pleased to hear Supt Delaney reaffirm an earlier pledge to follow through on last month's campaign.

They were comments which Fine Gael's Paul Ross equally attested to.

“The actions of November 14 last brought a breath of fresh air to the whole county,” he said.

“It is the talk of Longford and I think CAB is the only way we can get these gangs.”