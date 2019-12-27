Progress for an MRI scanner in Mullingar Regional Hospital

It’s been a great year for Friends of Midlands Regional Hospital as the charity has reached a fundraising target of almost one million euro.

In a statement last week, the organisation expressed its delight at the success of its fundraising appeal, which has brought in donations from Longford and across the midlands over the past number of years.

More than €950,000 has been raised to date, including significant financial commitments from generous sponsors. These funds will ensure the purchas of an MRI scanner along with facilities for Paediatric MRI scanner, which will be of great benefit to the midlands region.

Communication with HSE Estates last week, confirmed that planning permission has been granted for the building to house the MRI scanner.

This also involved the delisting of the Ambulance station at the gate.

The Design Team are progressing with site surveys and final detailed design phase working towards preparation of final Tender documentation.

The HSE are progressing with the development of temporary accommodation for the Ambulance Service to facilitate the demolition of the existing ambulance base.

June to November 2020 will see a tender process and the appointment of a Main Contractor.

In November 2020, the Ambulance Service is to be re-located to temporary accommodation. The aim is to have a contractor starting on site by end of 2020. The timeline on the build is approximately 12 months.

Consideration for the purchase of the MRI scanner will be progressed in January in consultation with Clinical expertise and the timeline for completion of purchase will be spring 2020, as the MRI machine specification will form part of the overall design of the building, based on unique requirements by different suppliers.

“Over the past three years this fundraising appeal has exceeded our expectations in terms of the extreme generosity of our key sponsors and the general public in Longford, Westmeath and wider community areas,” read a statement by Friends of Regional Hospital Mullingar.

“However, our up to date information on likely costs of the MRI is that the €950,000 may fall short and it is our intention to continue to raise funds.

“As a group, we have lobbied internally - HSE Estates to expedite the development - and externally - our local politicians, to ensure this project was prioritised for the people of Longford, Westmeath and the midlands.

“Our sincere thanks and we will continue to update as progress occurs,” the statement concluded.

