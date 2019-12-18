Judge issues two year ban to Longford resident

A woman who was stopped by gardaí without insurance while her child was not properly restrained in a car seat has been banned from driving for two years.

A sitting of Longford District Court last week heard evidence of gardaí coming across mother of two, Atilla Lakatos, of 7A Midland Court, Longford as she drove in the vicinity of Tesco Car Park, Longford on May 6 2019.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued as a result of the incident which remains unpaid, it was further revealed. In defence, solicitor John Quinn said Ms Lakatos was a woman of limited means and was living in the country for seven years.

“She has very limited English,” he said, adding Ms Lakatos actually believed she was covered to drive on the day.

No longer the owner of a vehicle, Ms Lakatos was fined €100 and disqualified from driving for two years. She was also fined €100 and given three months to pay. A further €100 fine was implemented for failing to display a tax disk.

Ms Lakatos escaped any sanction for failing to restrain a child in a car seat with Judge Keane taking that charge into consideration.

