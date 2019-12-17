Nine people to appear in court in relation to violent disorder in Longford town

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that nine people are due to appear before Longford District Court this morning, December 17, charged following an incident of violent disorder in Longford town on Monday, December 16.

The individuals were arrested yesterday by Gardaí in Longford arising from public order incidents on the Main Street of Longford, which occurred at approximately 9.40am.

Those now charged will appear before Longford District Court at 10.30am.

