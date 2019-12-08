WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Atiyah as it moves towards Ireland bringing very strong winds
TRACK LIVE: Storm Atiyah. Pic windy.com
Storm Atiyah is tracking towards Ireland and will bring strong winds with gusts up to 130km/h to parts of the country on Sunday.
Met Eireann has issued a series of Weather Warnings for Storm Atiyah.
You can track the path of Storm Atiyah here via windy.com
