WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Atiyah as it moves towards Ireland bringing very strong winds

TRACK LIVE: Storm Atiyah. Pic windy.com

Storm Atiyah is tracking towards Ireland and will bring strong winds with gusts up to 130km/h to parts of the country on Sunday.

Met Eireann has issued a series of Weather Warnings for Storm Atiyah.

You can track the path of Storm Atiyah here via windy.com