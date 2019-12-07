Longford FG general election candidate turns up the heat

In the wake of Fine Gael’s failure to gain any of the four seats up for grabs in the by elections, Longford FG general election candidate Micheál Carrigy has turned up the heat on his local rival.

Following last week's Longford County Council Budget meeting, Cllr Carrigy criticised comments from rival candidate Cllr Joe Flaherty which were aimed at government and asked him to look within his own party and ask fellow Fianna Fáil member and Chairman of the ETB Cllr Frankie Kenna to reverse the decision on the phasing out of VTOS.

Longford-Westmeath ETB were criticised over their decision to cut the Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) for adults in Longford town from September 2020.

Cllr Flaherty described the phasing out of the service as ‘disconcerting’ and says “the closure flies in the face of the government's limp support for a transition programme for Bord na Móna and ESB workers.”

Cllr Carrigy has requested that Longford/Westmeath ETB CEO Dr Christy Duffy be invited to attend the December meeting of the local authority to discuss the phasing out of VTOS from the Longford office.

