Roscommon man's dangerous driving charge reduced in Longford court

A Roscommon man charged with dangerous driving on a main Longford road has had his charge reduced to careless driving and received a fine of €250.

Damien Curley, 38 The Abbey, Cloontuskert, Roscommon, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court on November 12. Reading out the evidence on behalf of the state, Sgt Paddy McGirl explained that the incident of alleged dangerous driving occurred on February 21, 2019, at 9am.

“Garda Flanagan was parked in a stationary patrol car and he was parked observing a crossroad street,” he said.

“He observed another vehicle come up to the crossroads who did not have the right of way. This was an elderly lady. She was indicating to turn onto the main road and, whilst doing that four other vehicles were travelling in convoy on the main road, which is the R397.

“Whilst those vehicles were passing the junction, which is governed by a continuous white line, another vehicle driven by Mr Curley overtook all four vehicles on the junction.

“If the other vehicle had moved onto the road, there would have been a head on collision.”

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty explained that the road in question was the Longford to Kenagh Road, and “a good, long stretch”.

“Obviously it must be a long stretch otherwise you’d be suicidal to do that,” Judge Hughes mused.

Mr Gearty agreed and added that it was a wide section of road and that his client thought he had enough time to overtake.

“He has a previous good record for driving. He has no previous convictions. He knows he did wrong,” Mr Gearty explained.

When asked by Judge Hughes why he overtook four cars on a main road, Mr Curley cited a “lack of concentration” as his reason.

“I’d say you were concentrating fairly hard to overtake four vehicles,” Judge Hughes quipped.

“I thought I had time to get back in before the white line,” Mr Curley admitted.

Judge Hughes accepted that there were no accidents and reduced the charge to careless driving, handing down a €250 fine with three months to pay.

