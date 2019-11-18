Boil Water Notice remains in place for 2,500 people on Granard public water supply

Irish Water says that the Boil Water Notice, which was first announced on Saturday, November 9, remains in place for the 2,500 customers supplied by the Granard public water supply.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place following a mechanical issue at the Lough Kinale water treatment plant that resulted in the treatment process being compromised.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Longford County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

The areas affected are those supplied from the Rathcronan, Corbaun and Moatfield reservoirs and include Granard; Abbeylara; Aghnagarron; Ballynacross; Granardkill; Cartron; Robinstown; Higginstown; Carrickduff; Drumincrehir; Culleenmore; Corbaun; Killasona; Lisryan; Cloonshannagh; Ballagh Gowra; Froghan and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said, "We acknowledge the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on their customer care helpline.



Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

