Family of Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan reveal she is in critical condition

The family of Ballymahon doctor, Laura Noonan, have revealed that she has been in critical condition and intensive care for a number of days.

In a Facebook post, the Ballymahon doctor's family said that they "hope she has turned the corner but it's hour by hour".

The family are hoping that doctors will manage to get Laura stabilised and out of danger so that she can build her strength for more necessary travel and treatment.

"We have never seen her this sick or in so much pain. We will update again. Thank you," the post concluded.

