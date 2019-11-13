Longford pair ordered to reappear in court

A husband and wife from Co Longford have appeared in court accused of making false statements to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) over the alleged shooting of their dog by a garda.

The pair who were named in court as Sharon and Edward Stokes, of the Cottage, Ferskill, Coolarthy, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court last Tuesday week.

It followed an investigation by Gsoc which later applied for court summonses to be served on the couple.

They are both accused of knowingly providing false or misleading information to Gsoc on February 5 last at the watchdog’s offices on Abbey Street Upper in Dublin 1.

The offence is contrary to Section 110 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 and the case has been deemed a summary only case, meaning it will be dealt with at district court level.

Counsel for the pair applied for an order for full disclosure including CCTV evidence, which State solicitor Michael Durkan said was available.

Legal aid was granted after statements of their means were handed into court.

Judge Smyth noted that Mr Stokes was unemployed but was not in receipt of social welfare. He asked how he was getting by.

The court was told the only household income was a domiciliary carer's allowance going to Ms Stokes and that Mr Stokes was seeking employment.

Mr Stokes said he was finding it difficult to get work.

Counsel said Mrs Stokes was in receipt of a domiciliary carer’s allowance in relation to a family member.

Judge Smyth ordered the couple to appear again in court in six weeks in order to indicate a plea.