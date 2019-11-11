ISPCA appeals for information about an injured dog discovered tied to a gate near Lanesboro

A young German shepherd/Akita mixed breed dog with a severe injury was found chained to a gate beside the entrance to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre on the main Lanesboro to Ballymahon road in Co Longford at around 8pm on Sunday evening, November 10.

An ISPCA staff member rushed the dog to a local veterinary practitioner for emergency treatment where it was sedated and pain relief was administered. Its condition was confirmed as critical.

"It is absolutely shocking how anyone could leave an injured dog to suffer in the freezing cold and torrential rain. The dog must have been in excruciating pain," said Chief Inspector Conor Dowling.

The dog was scanned for a microchip in an effort to trace its owner but unfortunately was not chipped and the ISPCA is appealing to the public for information to locate the dog’s owner.

Chief Inspector Dowling added: "We would ask anyone with any information on the origin of the dog, how it came to be injured or on who left it tied to a gate to make contact with us as a matter of urgency. Someone must recognise this unfortunate animal."

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here.

The find comes just days after a previous discovery of a lurcher dog tied to a gate in Co Roscommon, trying to nurse her six newborn puppies. The lurcher is currently being looked after in the ISPCA's National Centre in Kenagh.

An online donations appeal put out on the ISPCA's Facebook page for the family of pups and their mother has raised more than €7,000 since November 6.

Read also: Dog discovered tied to a gate trying to nurse six newborn puppies is in the care of the ISPCA's Longford centre