Dog discovered tied to a gate trying to nurse six newborn puppies is in the care of the ISPCA's Longford centre

A dog which was found chained to a gate and trying to nurse her six newborn puppies in Co Roscommon has been taken to the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Kenagh, Longford, for urgent veterinary assessment.

The lurcher was found chained to a gate in a field near Elphin. ISPCA representatives have said it is unclear how long they had been left there. They were discovered by a kindhearted member of the public who alerted the Gardaí and the ISPCA.

“Leaving a young dog only two years old tied up without water, food or shelter most definitely put her along with her young puppies’ lives at risk. We are urging pet owners to spay or neuter their pets as early as possible to reduce the high number of unwanted animals," said ISPCA Centre Manager Hugh O’Toole.

"I don’t understand how anyone can think it is okay to leave a dog tied to a gate to nurse her puppies. With the recent level of rainfall and cold weather this week, the outcome could have been very different and I’m happy we were alerted so we could help them."

The dog was scanned to trace her owner but unfortunately she was not microchipped which is a legal requirement. Our Centres’ are constantly full to capacity and with very limited resources, we sometimes have had to use private boarding kennels to help the number of animals waiting to come in, once space becomes available. It can also take time to find good responsible homes for the many animals in our care.

The ISPCA is urging pet owners to consider the positive benefits of neutering/spaying their pets and to talk to their vet as soon as possible. It also prevents accidental litters of puppies or kittens being born in the first place.

The dog has been named Emmy Lou and her little puppies are named Billy Ray, Dixie, Dolly, Dotty, June and Patsy. They will remain in ISPCA care until the New Year when they are old enough to be rehomed.

The heartbreaking story has already gone viral and there has been a huge reaction to an online plea for donations with almost €2,500 being raised in three hours.

If you can support the ISPCA by making a kind donation to help the animals in our care, please donate here https://www.ispca.ie/donate/

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here.