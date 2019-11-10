Talk on climate change and weather in Granard library

Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel will be delivering a talk on the weather and climate of county Longford in Granard library on Tuesday, November 12 at 7pm.

Also read: A risk of some sleet and snow by midweek

Cathal explained, "The talk will focus on some of the major weather and climatic events of the past. It will examine our current weather conditions and finally will take a look at Longford, climate change and just how we can begin to deal with the consequences of such changes."



Last Tuesday night, Cathal gave a talk on climate change and the weather at Ballymahon library.

Also read: Longford hit with boil water notice affecting 2,500 people on Granard public supply