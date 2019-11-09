BREAKING | Longford hit with boil water notice affecting 2,500 people

In consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Longford County Council can confirm that a Boil Water Notice has been put in place with immediate effect for all customers served by the Granard Public Water Supply.

The Boil Water Notice affects approximately 2,500 people served by the Granard Public Water Supply.



The areas affected include Granard; Abbeylara; Aghnagarron; Ballynacross; Granardkill; Cartron; Robinstown; Higginstown; Carrickduff; Drumincrehir; Culleenmore; Corbaun; Killasona; Lisryan; Cloonshannagh; Ballagh Gowra and Froghan.



The Boil Water Notice has been put in place following a mechanical issue at the Lough Kinale water treatment plant that resulted in the treatment process being compromised.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Longford County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

An Irish Water spokesperson said: "Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.

"Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice to advise them.

"Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline. Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278."