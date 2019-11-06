Bestselling author of When All Is Said to appear at Backstage Theatre this weekend

Best-selling author Anne Griffin will be at the Backstage Theatre on Saturday, November 9, where she’ll be interviewed by RTÉ Researcher Paula Shields on the overwhelming success of her debut novel, When All Is Said.

Anne’s No.1 bestseller has been published worldwide and in over 13 languages, making it a hugely successful debut for the Dublin-born author.

Anne, who now lives in Mullingar with her husband, is attending the event at the Backstage Theatre as part of a One Book selection between Co Longford and Co Leitrim.

When All is Said tells the story of 84-year-old Maurice Hannigan, who sits alone on a bar stool. Over the course of the evening, Maurice will raise five toasts to the five people who have meant the most to him.

Through these stories - of unspoken joy and regret, a secret tragedy kept hidden, a fierce love that never found its voice - the life of one man will be powerfully and poignantly laid bare.

Heart-breaking and heart-warming all at once, the voice of Maurice Hannigan will stay with you long after all is said.

Tickets and more information for this event are available at backstage.ie.

