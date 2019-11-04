Longford couple to appear at Dublin court over providing alleged false statement to GSOC in shooting probe

A man and a woman are due to appear before a Dublin court in the morning charged in connection with providing false information to the Garda Ombudsman over a disturbance in north Longford last year during which a dog was allegedly shot dead, the Leader can reveal.

The husband and wife were interviewed by officials from the garda watchdog after the 29-year-old man allegedly sustained minor injuries to his lower leg when a bullet from a then garda sergeant’s leg ricocheted.

A dog was also allegedly wounded during the incident which occurred last December on the outskirts of Granard.

The Garda sergeant involved in the incident and who has since been promoted to the rank of inspector, was dealing with a highly charged situation at the time and was being confronted by a number of people.

Video footage of the incident, which was circulated on mainstream media within hours of the incident, was being pulled by the tie at the time as one man tried to drive away from the scene while another man attempted to stop him.

In the aftermath of a lengthy inquiry, the officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in discharging his firearm.

It’s understood GSOC launched a separate probe in relation to being given a false statement arising out of the incident.

Garda sources, meanwhile, have said they were aware of the ensuing inquiry concerning allegations surrounding false information being provided to the garda watchdog.

A spokeswoman for GSOC, said the body was not in a position to comment on the case which is listed for mention before the Courts of Criminal Justice (CCJ) tomorrow.